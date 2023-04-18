2 dead, 2 injured after fire destroys multiple mobile homes in northeast Harris County

Two people are dead and two people were transported to the hospital after a fire that spread to multiple mobile homes in northeast Harris County Monday, the Sheldon Fire Department said.

Sheldon firefighters responded to reports of a residence on fire in the 8800 block of Furay Avenue at around 11:40 p.m.

Arriving units said when they arrived at the scene, they found three mobile homes with heavy fire and smoke coming from them.

Most of the mobile homes were completely destroyed, officials said. Investigators said two people were able to make it out of the fire and were transported by ambulance. Two other individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, Sheldon FD said.

Right now, officials are unsure what caused the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.