Harris County breaks ground on new $6.1M drainage system improvements for Westfield Pines and Village subdivision

HARRIS COUNTY, – Harris County officials broke ground Monday morning on a new drainage system that would improve flood control for one subdivision in west Harris County.

This was done in partnership with the Harris County Flood Control District, Harris County Engineering Department, and Northwest Municipal Utility District No. 12.

During Hurricane Harvey, massive flood waters engulfed Houston and flooded 33 single-family homes in these subdivisions.

“This project is an effort to lower risks in the Westfield Pines and Villages subdivisions so that families can have greater peace of mind,” said a spokesperson for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones.

The Recovery and Resiliency Division (RRD) project includes upsizing the stormwater sewer system, reconstructing driveways and street sections, adjusting waterlines and sanitary sewer lines, and constructing a detention pond.

The project aims to improve street drainage and lower flood risk in the area.

According to Harris County Engineer Dr. Rahmon, the project will take approximately 145 days to complete and construction activities will begin soon. The project will cost $6.1 million.

In addition, he said that a pre-construction meeting will be held and that more details will follow such as any road closures.

Harris County Flood Control District Director, Dr. Petersen, spoke about the benefits of the partnership.

“Well we know we can never eliminate the risk of flooding entirely, what we do know, is that with a focus on resilience and recovery, and partnership, projects like this can get done and be impactful for our region,” Dr. Petersen said.

Construction is set to begin next month.