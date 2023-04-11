Wanted suspect in rapper BTB Savage’s murder in River Oaks area arrested

Montrel Burley has been charged with murder in the death of Darrell Gentry, 26.

HOUSTON – A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an up-and-coming entertainer has been arrested, according to records.

Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, was identified and charged with murder in the death of Darrell Gentry, a 26-year-old rapper from the Cleveland area known as BTB Savage.

Records show that Burley was arrested Monday night at 9 p.m. and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is expected to appear in criminal court at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The second suspect has not been identified in the shooting.

What happened

Gentry was killed on the night of March 30, at around 6:10 p.m. in the 4600 block of San Felipe Street at Mid Lane.

Houston police Chief Troy Finner said officers arrived to find Gentry dead outside the entrance of a parking garage. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Investigators learned that the victim was driving a white Mercedes northbound on Mid Lane when a black, newer-model Subaru SUV drove up and began firing at the vehicle.

Witnesses told police the two suspects fled in the black Subaru SUV at high speed following the shooting.

Further investigation led to the identity of Burley as one of the suspects and he was subsequently charged in the shooting.

Docs show suspect’s elaborate plan prior to entertainer’s death

Court documents obtained by KPRC 2 spell out an elaborate plan that led up to the death of Gentry.

Four days before his death, documents revealed that Burley rented a black Subaru Outback with Florida license plates from an Avis in San Antonio.

Then, on March 29 -- about 26 hours before the fatal shooting -- the Subaru with Florida plates was picked up on a license plate reader traveling eastbound along I-10 in the Fayette County area.

A couple of hours later, around 7 p.m. the night before the shooting, investigators believe the plates on the Subaru were swapped with plates from a stolen Kia out of Harris County, which were scanned again on the Subaru at least 10 minutes after the shooting.

The Florida license plates were then put back on the Subaru and picked up about an hour and 40 minutes after the shooting while traveling westbound on I-10, according to documents.

License plate readers caught the rented Subaru traveling back toward San Antonio in the moments after the 6:10 p.m. shooting. Cellphone data eventually showed Burley back at his New Braunfels home around 11 p.m.

By the next morning, investigators had a search warrant for the rented Subaru. When New Braunfels police and its SWAT unit were moving in to execute the search warrant, the Subaru began driving away and was stopped about 100 feet from the home, according to documents.

Burley was riding as the passenger as his fiancée drove. He was arrested on a drug possession charge, according to documents.

New Braunfels Police Department has not responded to KPRC 2′s request for comment about the circumstances surrounding the arrest, how long he was in custody, or why he was released.

Houston Police investigators interviewed Burley at that time of his arrest in Comal County when he told them he wasn’t with the Subaru around the time of the shooting. Burley asked for an attorney when questioned about who he let use the car.

The Houston murder warrant didn’t come for another week after cellphone data was reviewed.

Docs show suspect was documented gang member, friends with man killed by BTB Savage during robbery

According to the documents, Burley is a known and documented gang member who was friends with a man killed by BTB Savage and his fiancée at their San Antonio apartment in February.

San Antonio Police said the man tried to rob the couple at gunpoint in their apartment, when they shot and killed him in a homicide ruled justifiable.

BTB Savage spoke about the experience in an interview with VLADTV on YouTube, which was published the same day Burley allegedly rented the Subaru that he’s accused of traveling to Houston in to kill the rapper.

Anyone with information on the other wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.