Woman facing manslaughter charge after man fatally shot during argument near N. Houston funeral home

HOUSTON – A woman is facing a charge of manslaughter after a man was shot and died during an altercation near a north Houston funeral home Saturday.

Queen Ester Smith, 67, is being held on a $30,000 bond. According to an arrest affidavit, Smith recklessly caused the death of Erick Hubert by pointing and discharging a firearm while in close proximity to him.

Court documents state that while attending a memorial service, an argument began between two families that carried from inside the funeral home into the parking lot. The documents state Smith said she intended to stop the argument by taking a handgun out of her purse and firing it into the air. She said she attempted to do this, but the gun didn’t fire. She then lowered it and held it in her hand pointing away from her when the gun went off and struck Hubert in the head. Hubert died from the injury.

Smith is due to appear in court on Monday.