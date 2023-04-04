Suspect killed after being ejected from vehicle during police chase in SE Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect died after he was ejected from a vehicle during a police pursuit in southeast Houston Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD units spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 1 a.m. on Bellfort Avenue.

When officers attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver sped off and ran multiple red lights, police said. The suspect was driving eastbound on Bellfort near Wayside Drive when he lost control of the vehicle.

The suspect was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled. Officers and paramedics with the Houston Fire Department attempted life-saving procedures, but nothing could be done. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is considered an in-custody death and will be investigated as standard HPD protocol.