Driver arrested for illegal street racing last week will race cops legally Saturday night

A week after hearing the chants of “cops, cops, cops” in the early morning hours of March 16, racing enthusiast Randy Seals will be doing it for real.

This comes after the 43-year-old was arrested and charged with “Racing on a Highway”, which has been a part of the problem that is street racing and parking lot takeovers in the Houston area.

The union for the Houston Police Department had fun with Seals following his arrest.

“When I got out of jail, I looked at my Facebook and there is my picture,” said Seals.

Their response?

“You all want to poke at us? We’ll poke at you. Come race one of these Crown Vics and we’ll see how good you are.”

HPOU says “there is a place for this. It’s called a racetrack.”

The 105 Speedway in Cleveland is precisely where Seals and HPD will be tomorrow night.

“I’ve built for many different people but I never thought I’d be building for HPD,” said Jason Peña who built out HPD’s Crown Victoria this week.

The two even added their own distinct touch on the hood with a pair of metal handcuffs.

“We thought it would be funny to put a pair here,” said Peña.

Saturday night’s race is being viewed as a teachable moment for all.

“It’s good to see the other side of police officers, and it’s good for them to see the other side of criminals,” said Seals.

Griffith sees it as a statement for racing done legally.

“They’re going to see us doing it the right way, and I am hoping that will change some hearts and minds and get them more engaged in the legal aspect of racing versus the street racing,” said Griffith.