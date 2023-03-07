‘I’m not going back’: Suspect shot, killed by 2 Hitchcock officers attempting to serve arrest warrant for sexual assault of child, police say

An investigation is underway after a suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 1:55 p.m. at 8406 Mosley Road and Bryant Street.

Police said the two Hitchcock officers were attempting to arrest the suspect on a warrant for sexual assault of a child. As officers arrived, the suspect jumped into a truck and sped off. The suspect drove to Mosely Road where he reportedly works.

According to officials, the suspect then jumped from his truck with a handgun and said “I’m not going back” and pointed the gun at officers, according to HPD.

Both officers fired their weapons and struck him several times. The suspect was taken to Memorial Herman Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No Houston police officers were involved in the shooting.

