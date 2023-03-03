First responders awarded after saving suspect who landed neck-deep in water during pursuit in San Jacinto River

HARRIS COUNTY – A suspect was saved from a potentially deadly situation when the units sent out to arrest him ended up saving his life.

According to the Pct. 4′s Constable office, units were called to assist in the search for a wanted suspect in a wooded area on Idle Wilde Roadway, near the Montgomery County/Harris County line, along the east fork of the San Jacinto River.

Deputies say the suspects leading the pursuit bailed after getting stuck in the mud. They then fled on foot toward the river.

After K9 officers got involved, one of the wanted individuals was located.

While detaining the first suspect, a sergeant said he heard a faint call for help. The sergeant and a DPS trooper worked to locate the second suspect.

When officials found him, he was reportedly neck deep in the frigid, swiftly flowing San Jacinto River, barely hanging on to a small branch.

Officials say the DPS trooper quickly slid down the bank, grabbed the suspect, and pulled him from the river.

Sgt. Capehart was recognized by the Montgomery County Employee Association & presented a plaque for “Employee of the Month - February”. Both Sgt. Capehart & the DPS Trooper are commended for saving a life that day.