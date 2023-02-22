Kids at Texas Children’s Hospital join Mardi Gras fun 🎉

HOUSTON – Laissez le bon temps rouler!

Kids at the Texas Children’s Hospital were able to celebrate Mardi Gras this week.

The children, who are Cancer and hematology patients, got to enjoy a parade thrown by the hospital’s Child Life department. They were able to create and enjoy handmade floats, funny outfits, music, lots of beads, and goodies.

Therapy dog Bailey also got in on the fun by strutting the floor in her very own float.

Common Bond cafe and Sky High for Kids donated more than 200 individual king cake kits for the kids to decorate.

They also had the opportunity to attend a Mardi Gras party in the Child Life Zone where they decorated their own masks while enjoying live music from Music Therapists.