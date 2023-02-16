46º

Astros pitchers, catchers start Spring Training workouts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Luis Garcia #77 of the Houston Astros pitches in the 10th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game One of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato, 2022 Getty Images)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla – The Houston Astros pitchers and catchers opened Spring Training workouts in West Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday. The rest of the team reports next week.

The Astros are on a quest to become the first team to win back-to-back World Series since the Yankees won three in a row from 1998 to 2000. Last week, they unveiled their slogan for the 2023 season - #Ready2Reign.

