Astros pitchers, catchers start Spring Training workouts

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla – The Houston Astros pitchers and catchers opened Spring Training workouts in West Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday. The rest of the team reports next week.
The Astros are on a quest to become the first team to win back-to-back World Series since the Yankees won three in a row from 1998 to 2000. Last week, they unveiled their slogan for the 2023 season - #Ready2Reign.
Watch live coverage from Spring Training Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:
