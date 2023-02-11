Say ‘I Do’ on Valentine’s Day: Harris County Clerk’s Office, Heritage Society to host express weddings

HOUSTON – Are you ready to spend the rest of your life with that special person for this year’s love season?

The Harris County Clerk’s Office and the Heritage Society will be hosting Valentine’s Day Express Weddings for an easier and affordable once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for couples to say “I do”.

This event will take place on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14 at 1100 Bagby Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for marriage licenses and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for wedding ceremonies.

HCCO will be on-site to issue marriage licenses for couples who are ready to celebrate their nuptials at one of the historical venues in Sam Houston Park.

The fee for a marriage license is $74 and for more information on marriage license requirements, click here.

For ceremonial information, the Heritage Society HCCO has 11 locations across Harris County where couples can obtain their marriage licenses.

Also on Valentine’s Day, HCCO’s downtown office at 201 Caroline Street will be taking complimentary photos of all couples who come in to get their marriage licenses for Valentine’s Day.