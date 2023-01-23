Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say

HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend.

The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning.

On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and broken pieces of glass remained in the parking lot.

“I noticed glass on the ground. Didn’t think it was my car,” resident Tre Lewis said. “As soon as I looked up, I saw my back window broken into. And I immediately got extremely upset.”

Lewis says he had to pay $150 to get his car fixed, while others decided to cover up the opening with plastic.

Those residents are now seeking security cameras, and a guard at the complex to help better protect their property.

Houston police say there was a report filed about the break-ins, but they were unable to say just how many cars were damaged.

Employees at the apartment complex said they were aware of the incident but could not comment at this time.