Family of transgender woman makes public plea 2 years after her murder in west Houston

HOUSTON – The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside a west Houston fast-food restaurant in 2021 is asking for the public’s help Wednesday morning in hopes someone will provide information that will lead to an arrest.

The family stood along side Houston police homicide detectives during the 10 a.m. news conference.

The suspect who killed 22-year-old Iris Santos, a transgender woman, remains on the run.

The shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on April 23, 2021 at the Chick-Fil-A on Westheimer Road near Fondren, authorities said.

Police said surveillance video showed Santos sitting at a picnic table outside the restaurant when she was approached by a stranger and shot multiple times.

Investigators said the manager at the restaurant heard gunshots and alerted authorities. When officers arrived, police said they found Santos suffering gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

Police did not say if Santos’ death was a hate crime against transgender people.

Investigators released surveillance video of the man wanted in connection with the shooting and are asking for the public’s help finding him.

Since the release of the surveillance video, HPD said it has received numerous tips but continue to ask for more people to come forward.

During the press conference, police said they tracked Santos’ steps prior to her death and confirmed that she was not being followed. Investigators believe the suspect left a nearby apartment complex and walked across the street towards the area Santos was sitting. They also collected footage of the suspect running from the area after the shooting.

The case is still under investigation and no charges have been filed as of this time.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

