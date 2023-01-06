Man wanted after police say he shot, killed 15-year-old boy during fight at College Station apartments

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A man is being sought after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old boy during a fight at an apartment complex in College Station.

The shooting was reported on Oct. 29, 2022 around 9:45 p.m. at The Pearl Apartments.

Some time during the investigation, the suspect has been identified as Trevor James Thompson Jr.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information or the suspect’s whereabouts is being asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.