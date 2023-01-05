Sam Smith bringing ‘Gloria’ tour to Houston in September

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) Sam Smith performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One>> at The Forum on December 06, 2019 in Inglewood, California. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

HOUSTON – Sam Smith will embark on a set of stadium shows across North America this year to promote his forthcoming album “Gloria”.

Smith’s 27-date trek kicks off July 25 at FTX Arena in Miami, followed by shows in Orlando, New York, Houston, Chicago, Toronto and more before wrapping up on Sept. 14 in Cuidad de Mexico.

The pop star will perform at Houston’s Toyota Center on Sept. 8. Joining Smith on that date will be Jessie Reyez.

An exclusive 24-hour ticket pre-sale for fans will begin on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 13 at 9:00 a.m.. Visit http://samsmithworld.com for additional details.

Sam Smith – 2023 North American Tour Dates

7/25 Miami, FL FTX Arena

7/26 Orlando, FL Amway Center

7/28 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

7/29 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

8/1 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

8/2 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

8/4 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

8/5 Boston, MA TD Garden

8/8 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

8/12 Montréal, QC Bell Centre

8/15 Chicago, IL United Center

8/16 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

8/18 Denver, CO Ball Arena

8/19 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

8/22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

8/23 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

8/25 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum

8/27 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

8/28 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

8/31 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

9/3 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

9/5 Austin, TX Moody Center

9/7 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

9/8 Houston, TX Toyota Center

9/12 Monterrey, MX Arena Monterrey

9/14 Cuidad de Mexico, MX Palacio de los Deportes