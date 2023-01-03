24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition Monday night

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, currently in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field after a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, is a native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.

He went to high school at Central Catholic in Pittsburgh and played collegiately at Pitt. He was teammates in high school with Texans rookie defensive tackle Kurt Hinish.

Hamlin got up for a moment after the hit before falling backwards on the artificial turf. He was immediately attended to by medical personnel and the game was halted as first responders performed CPR, gave him oxygen. He was intubated and given an IV.

The NFL issued the following statement:

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced,

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

Hamlin’s agent, Ira Turner, issued a statement: ‘Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers.”

Hamlin was drafted in the sixth round in 2021 and became a starter this season when Micah Hyde was ruled out for the season with a neck injury.

Hamlin has recorded a career-high 91 tackles, six for losses, 1 ½ sacks and one forced fumble in 15 games and 13 starts prior to Monday night’s suspended game.

A Christmas toy drive Hamlin organized in his hometown via GoFundMe had a goal of $2,500, but donations of over $1 million have been raised since his serious injury Monday night.