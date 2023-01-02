Driver shot, killed after disturbance with another vehicle leads to gunfire exchange at SW Houston parking lot, police say

Driver shot, killed after disturbance with another vehicle in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was found shot and killed inside his car just before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

It happened in the 6500 block of Chimney Rock Road near Clarewood Drive in southwest Houston.

Investigators determined that a “disturbance” occurred between a man driving a blue-colored Chevrolet Impala and a group of four people in a gray sedan.

As they crossed paths, police said both groups exchanged gunfire at one another, but one of the bullets hit the driver of the blue sedan.

The driver of the Impala crashed into another vehicle and died at the scene.

Police said the gray sedan made a U-Turn and fled before returning back to the area, fired once more at the vehicle and fled again.

Investigators believe one of the occupants of the sedan had a black mask and a tattoo from his elbow to his wrist.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.