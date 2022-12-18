Homeowners rescue man from burning car moments before it exploded in Spring

SPRING – A homeowner in Spring jumped into action and rescued a man whose truck crashed and caught on fire.

It happened on Old Ox Road around 9:15 p.m. Friday night.

The driver suffered major burns and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

His truck landed into a culvert pipe and caught fire. Thankfully, neighbors heard the crash and recused him before the vehicle exploded.

Ring camera video captured a Ford pickup entering the neighborhood at a high rate of speed going through a person’s yard. The truck went across the street and destroyed a water meter before slamming into a car parked in the driveway. The driver then crossed the road again and crashed into a culvert pipe.

“I was sitting in my room with my 9-year-old son and all of a sudden we heard this big boom,” Amber Wrenn said.

Wrenn went outside and saw the truck engulfed in flames.

“I ran over to the truck, and I opened the passenger door, and all I could see was a foot. So, I tried to run to the other side and the door was locked,” she said.

By that time, Wrenn’s roommate Travis Westerbur pulled the burning man out of the truck before it exploded.

“His legs were broken and really, he was barely there. He was in shock, kind of. He kept sitting up and looking at his truck and he kept saying ‘Move my truck, move my truck,’ I don’t think he understood what was going on,” Westerbur said.

When fire crews arrived, they used foam to put out the flames.

Westerbur had minor burns and blisters on his hand.

The pair’s front yard is covered with burnt spots but they’re grateful they saved the man’s life.

“We were lucky that we were right here awake. If it was 3 or 4 in the morning, we’d be asleep,” they said.

Officials say the truck was registered in Spring, but the driver was not the owner.

Officials are trying to determine if it was stolen and not yet reported.