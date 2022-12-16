44º

20-year-old sentenced to more than 15 years for shooting man 18 times during carjacking, DOJ says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man while attempting to carjack him earlier this year.

According to the Department of Justice, 20-year-old Keiffer Frederick Edwards pleaded guilty to the crime on Sept. 23.

Investigators say the shooting took place at or near a gas station in the 400 block of Farm to Market Road 1960 in Houston. The victim was reportedly sitting in a parking lot when Edwards approached him and attempted to enter his vehicle. Officials say after a brief struggle, Edwards shot the victim several times before fleeing.

Officials said the victim was shot 18 times but survived his injuries.

Edwards was sentenced to 71 months for the carjacking and 120 months for discharging of a firearm. The total 191-month sentence will be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

