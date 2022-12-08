Man killed in hit-and-run crash on Houston’s south side, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident on Houston’s south side Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.
HPD responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash around 2:30 a.m.
Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 20′s dead on the road.
According to investigators, the man was walking in lanes of traffic when he was struck by a vehicle. Police said the driver fled the scene after the crash.
Officers are searching for surveillance video to further investigate the incident.