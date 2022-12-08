Capital murder suspect out on $1.2M bond arrested after driving stolen vehicle in Spring, deputies say

Both suspects were arrested and charged

SPRING, Texas – A capital murder suspect and a female passenger were both arrested after being caught driving a stolen vehicle in Spring Wednesday, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Deputies stopped a vehicle that was reportedly stolen in the 100 block of Cypresswood Drive.

Deputies learned that the driver, Kevin Brantley, was currently out on a $1,200,000 total bond for capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon. The woman passenger, Shumonique Debose, was also found to be in possession of multiple fraudulent identification cards.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Brantley has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and Debose was charged with tampering with a government document.