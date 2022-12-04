2 people taken to the hospital after shooting in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities say two people are now in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Houston.

According to the Houston Police Department, the two people were shot on Airport Boulevard near Scott street around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators believe this incident is related to another shooting earlier in the day on Sharondale Drive and Lyndhurst.

Police say people shot at each other from multiple vehicles. One of the victims was reportedly hit in the chest while the other was shot in the arm.

Officials have not released any word on their conditions.