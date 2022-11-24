Woman’s current boyfriend opens fire on her child’s father, his mother, his brother during custody exchange in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A child drop off just before the holiday reportedly turned violent in northeast Houston on Wednesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, a woman showed up to her ex-boyfriend’s house in the 9310 block of Friendly Road for a child custody exchange around 8 p.m.

Police say the woman’s current boyfriend accompanied her to the drop off.

At some point during the exchange, the woman’s current boyfriend and her ex were involved in an altercation, according to police.

Moments later, the woman’s partner pulled out a gun and opened fire on her child’s father, his mother, and his brother.

Following the shooting, authorities say the woman and her boyfriend jumped in a vehicle and sped off.

The child was said not to have been harmed during the incident.

Houston police say the case is under investigation.