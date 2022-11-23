70º

5 teens wanted for stealing cases of beer out store in SW Houston, police say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for five teenagers who they say stole beer out of a store in southwest Houston earlier this month.

According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 10800 block of Beechnut around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Officers say the suspects entered a store and filled a shopping cart up with several cases of beer before running out without paying for them.

Additionally, an employee said he attempted to stop the suspects but one of them said he had a gun, deterring the employee.

Police say the suspects then fled on foot.

Investigators have described the suspects as being four boys and one girl, ages ranging from 14 to 17 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

