Jason David Frank, original green and white ‘Power Ranger’ dies at 49, reports say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 30: Actor/mixed martial artist Jason David Frank speaks during the "Guest Spotlight - Jason David Frank!" panel at the sixth annual Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 30, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) (Gabe Ginsberg, 2018 Gabe Ginsberg)

HOUSTON – Jason David Frank, the original green and white ranger from the original “Power Rangers” series has died, he was 49.

Multiple reports, including TMZ, confirmed the news Sunday morning.

Better known for his role as “Tommy Oliver,” in the 90s-era “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series, he also starred in the 1995 movie of the same name, and “Turbo, the Power Rangers Movie,” according to IMDb.

His former castmate, Walter Emanuel Jones, who played the black ranger in the series, posted on Instagram a photo of him, Frank, and two others at the premiere of the 2017 Power Rangers movie.

“My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,” he wrote.

Frank, who lived in the Houston area, owned a martial arts academy, Rising Sun Karate Academy with locations in Humble and Pearland. He was inducted to the World Karate Union Hall of Fame in the 90s, becoming one of the most highly respected and accomplished martial artists.

He also made guest appearances in several comic book meetups throughout the Houston area and at Comicpalooza in 2017.

