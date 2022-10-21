83º

Woman in critical condition after being shot in northwest Harris County; search for suspect underway: HCSO

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

A search for a suspect is underway after a woman was shot in northwest Harris County Friday, deputies said.

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive after receiving a phone call about the incident around 8:53 a.m.

According to HCSO, a man shot the woman while they were in an argument and fled the scene. The woman was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, deputies said.

An active search for the shooter is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.

