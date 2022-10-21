Man accused of robbing 3 banks in SW Houston was originally serving 25-year sentence for previous robbery case, police say

WEST UNIVERSITY – Authorities have arrested a man who they say has robbed multiple businesses in West University area.

According to West University police, officers received a call about a robbery in the 4000 block of Bellaire Boulevard at around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Police say the suspect wrote a note to the bank teller, demanding money. The suspect was then reportedly able to get away with the money in hand before officers arrived.

Investigators say they quickly learned that the suspect involved in the case was connected to three additional robberies in the area.

Officers from the West University PD, Bellaire PD, and Houston’s FBI Robbery Task Force were able to locate and apprehend the suspect. He was later identified as Fabian Santiago.

Santiago has been charged with three counts of robbery.

Additionally, police say Santiago had been released from prison in 2022 but quickly violated his parole conditions by removing his court-ordered ankle monitor. Santiago was originally serving a 25-year sentence for a previous robbery case.