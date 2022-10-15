89º

Local News

Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds

By Aria Bendix, NBC News

Tags: RSV, Respiratory syncytial virus
What's Going Around in Metro Detroit: Respiratory viruses, RSV, asthma flare-ups, COVID

On Sunday night, 4-month-old Aesop Light was happy and alert. By Monday morning, he was struggling to breathe.

Aesop’s parents, Corey and Tara Light, took him to an emergency room near their home in the Chicago suburbs, but it didn’t have a children’s wing, so Aesop was rushed by ambulance to another hospital an hour away. He tested positive for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common virus that causes lung infections.

Aesop’s condition “went downhill really fast,” Tara said.

For more on this story, visit NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.