3 people injured while standing outside convenience store during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Three people were injured early Thursday morning in a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street

Police said the suspected vehicle drove past a neighborhood convenience store and, as the suspect drove by, the driver opened fire on people standing outside the store.

All three people were struck by the gunfire and were transported in stable condition to area hospitals, according to police.

Detectives are looking through surveillance footage to try and get more information on suspects involved.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and no further details were released.