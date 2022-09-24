FedEx is raising its shipping prices to battle slower growth

FedEx announced Thursday it was raising prices for all of its consumer delivery services an average of 6.9% effective Jan. 2.
FedEx Freight rates, meanwhile, will increase by an average of 6.9% to 7.9%.
The shipping giant recently missed earnings expectations and announced significant cost-cutting measures as it warned of a global economic slowdown. CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” last week that the company is a “reflection of everybody else’s business” and that he expects a “worldwide recession.” On an earnings call, Subramaniam also said inflation had hit the company “squarely” this year.