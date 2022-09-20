Man charged with capital murder in deadly shooting of clothing store employee: HCSO

Investigators have charged Adrian R Brooks, 42, wearing black t-shirt and black mask with capital murder and need the man wearing the white jacket and white baseball hat in these surveillance photos identified.

HOUSTON – One man has been charged and deputies need help identifying a second man who they say is a person of interest in a murder investigation.

Adrian R. Brooks, 42, has been charged with capital murder. He is not currently in custody.

On Saturday, March 19, deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the Newly Acquired Wealth and Fashion (NAWF) store located at 12726 North Freeway around 7 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a store employee, 33-year-old Matthew Archield suffering from several gunshot wounds, including a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said Brooks and the person of interest, described only as a light-skinned man, wearing a white jacket, black shirt, black pants and glasses, were involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adrian R Brooks or information on the person of interest are urged to call the HCSO homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.