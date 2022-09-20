Madison HS students who allegedly threatened to 'shoot up' school placed on house arrest, to undergo mental evaluations

HOUSTON – Two students charged for allegedly making school threats at Madison High School are out on bond, but a judge has ordered 24-hour house arrest and a mental evaluation for both.

In court Tuesday, the judge said the suspects cannot have contact with any students or staff at the school.

“It’s very disturbing, and we certainly take it very seriously,” Prosecutor Nancy Todd said. “We’re glad that we’re here at this stage and not, especially post-Uvalde, we’re glad that we’re here at this stage and not on the school grounds of Madison High School with dead kids on the ground.”

RELATED: 18-year-old ninth-grader, another student arrested after planning to ‘chain doors, shoot up’ Madison High School, documents say

Ninth grader Cornell Thomas is one of two Madison High School students charged with making a terroristic threat. The 18-year-old allegedly admitted that he and 17-year-old Damian Arias had plans to shoot up the school during lunch last Friday.

Prosecutors said another student heard them say they were planning to chain up the exit doors and start shooting students when they tried to escape.

Thomas’ attorney believes the case should be dismissed.

“I believe the allegations have been grossly misconstrued. We look forward to proving his innocence at a future date,” attorney Brennen Dunn said.

KPRC 2 captured video of Damian Arias when he appeared in probable cause court.

Making a terroristic threat is a third-degree felony. The two suspects face two to 10 years in prison.

The prosecutor said this is a reminder for anyone who hears or sees a threat, or anything suspicious, to report it to authorities.