92º

Local News

Pregnant woman dies after possible road rage shooting in north Harris County, deputies say

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Double shooting, Airtex Drive
Investigation underway after a pregnant woman died at the hospital after a shooting in north Harris County (KPRC)

A 20-year-old pregnant woman died at a hospital after she and her 17-year-old boyfriend were shot in what HCSO deputies are calling a possible road rage shooting in north Harris County Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. B. Beall, it happened in the 200 block of Airtex Drive near Ella Blvd.

The couple, who were in a blue Nissan Altima, were headed eastbound past the 200 block of Airtex Drive when they were suddenly approached by a white Volkswagen Jetta.

At some point, the driver of the Volkswagen pulled out a gun and fired at least five times at the driver’s side of the couple’s vehicle.

The boyfriend was struck twice, while his pregnant girlfriend, who appeared to be eight months pregnant, was shot in the neck, Sgt. Beall said.

Both were immediately transported to an area hospital where the pregnant girlfriend died. Her baby did not survive.

The boyfriend remained in stable condition at this time.

Sgt. Beall said deputies are calling this a road rage incident, however, according to witnesses who told deputies, there has not been interaction between both drivers prior to the shooting.

It is unclear at this time if the couple were targeted.

Authorities are searching for a white-colored Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows and paper license plates. Anyone with information, in this case is asked to call HCSO Homicide at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email