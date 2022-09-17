Pregnant woman dies after possible road rage shooting in north Harris County, deputies say

Investigation underway after a pregnant woman died at the hospital after a shooting in north Harris County

A 20-year-old pregnant woman died at a hospital after she and her 17-year-old boyfriend were shot in what HCSO deputies are calling a possible road rage shooting in north Harris County Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. B. Beall, it happened in the 200 block of Airtex Drive near Ella Blvd.

The couple, who were in a blue Nissan Altima, were headed eastbound past the 200 block of Airtex Drive when they were suddenly approached by a white Volkswagen Jetta.

At some point, the driver of the Volkswagen pulled out a gun and fired at least five times at the driver’s side of the couple’s vehicle.

Update to scene on Airtex: the female victim has been confirmed deceased. #HouNews https://t.co/DoGRtolM0m — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 17, 2022

The boyfriend was struck twice, while his pregnant girlfriend, who appeared to be eight months pregnant, was shot in the neck, Sgt. Beall said.

Both were immediately transported to an area hospital where the pregnant girlfriend died. Her baby did not survive.

The boyfriend remained in stable condition at this time.

Sgt. Beall said deputies are calling this a road rage incident, however, according to witnesses who told deputies, there has not been interaction between both drivers prior to the shooting.

It is unclear at this time if the couple were targeted.

Authorities are searching for a white-colored Volkswagen Jetta with tinted windows and paper license plates. Anyone with information, in this case is asked to call HCSO Homicide at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.