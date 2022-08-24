Have you seen her? Woman wanted for stealing more than $30K in gold jewelry from business in west Houston, police say

Have you seen her? Woman wanted for theft

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Houston Police Department are searching for a woman accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of jewelry from a business located in west Houston.

On Aug. 2, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at a business located in the 1800 block of S. Dairy Ashford.

Video surveillance from the scene captured the woman stealing multiple pieces of gold jewelry valued at approximately $32,554.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to 5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.