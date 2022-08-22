School lunches amid inflation: This is how to build healthy meals for your kids as grocery prices soar

HOUSTON – If you’re stumped on how to make school lunches that are healthy and cost-effective as the nation grapples with inflation, expert Courtney Cary, senior registered dietitian in the Department of Medicine – Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Baylor College of Medicine, has got you.

Cary stresses that parents and caregivers should focus on the nutritional building blocks that sustain your child’s energy, whether lunch is coming from home or purchased at school. What foods are those? Those high in protein and carbohydrates, she shared with KPRC 2.

“Set up for a successful day”

Here are examples of those foods:

High-fiber carbohydrates: whole wheat bread, brown rice, whole wheat pasta, beans and fruit

Lean proteins: canned chicken and tuna, boiled eggs, lean deli meat or yogurt

“As long as there’s a protein and a carbohydrate in your child’s lunch, they will be set up for a successful day,” Cary said via a news release from the Baylor College of Medicine. “Carbohydrates give us energy, and proteins keep us full.”

Sandwiches are a great option for a cost-effective, balanced meal, Cary said. Whole wheat bread provides fiber and sustained energy. Fillings like peanut butter and jelly or turkey provide protein and satiation.

Cut costs with healthy canned foods

Canned food provides the same nutritional value as fresh food, Cary said, and can be a good way to save money. She recommends low-sodium soups and fruits and vegetables canned in water.

“Canned products are picked at peak ripeness and canned immediately, which preserves the nutritional factor,” Cary said. “You’re not sacrificing vitamins and minerals with canned foods.”

Make every meal a balanced meal

No matter how much you spend on lunch, every meal should be balanced, Cary said, and it’s possible to achieve even with picky eaters. Cary recommends, for example, that parents and caregivers add cottage cheese to mac and cheese to pack in more protein. If your child likes pizza from the school cafeteria, Cary suggests adding a side of yogurt to incorporate protein. Make sure lunch includes a sugar-free drink for hydration and to avoid a sugar crash in the afternoon.

“All foods belong in our diet, but we need to view them as energy,” Cary said. “For lunch, parents should look for foods that provide the most sustained energy to get their kids through the school day.”

What healthy foods work in your kids’ lunches? Let us know in the comments.