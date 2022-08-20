Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster Mania Convention in N.J.

1944: Actor Gary Busey is born in Goose Creek, Texas. He received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in 1978's "The Buddy Holly Story" and is also known for movies such as "Big Wednesday," "Silver Bullet," "Lethal Weapon," "Point Break" and "Under Siege."

Actor Gary Busey was charged with sexual offenses stemming from incidents that happened at the Monster Mania Convention in New Jersey, police said Saturday.

Busey, 78, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment, according to Cherry Hill police.

Officers were called to the Doubletree Hotel, where the convention was held Aug. 12 through Aug. 14 “for the report of a sex offense,” a Facebook statement reads.

