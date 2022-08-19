77º

Suspect charged in 2019 fatal shooting of man at SE Houston apartments

Terry Lange, 30, is charged with murder in the death of Samuel Dawn Johnson, 49. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – After nearly three years, charges have been filed against a man police said shot and killed another man at an apartment complex in southeast Houston in December 2019.

Terry Lange, 30, is charged with murder in the death of Samuel Dawn Johnson, 49.

According to Houston police, on Dec. 11 around 1:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Leonora after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Police said Johnson was found lying inside his apartment, but it appeared he had been shot outside of his unit.

Further investigation identified Lange as the suspect. He was subsequently charged on Friday and remains in custody in Bexar County, Texas.

