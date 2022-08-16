Spring ISD’s new Momentum High School helping students ages 13-26 with alternative methods of learning

Spring ISD opened a new school this year specifically for students seeking an alternative to the traditional middle school or high school experience.

HOUSTON – Spring ISD opened a new school this year specifically for students seeking an alternative to the traditional middle school or high school experience.

“I feel like the teachers connect with you more, like than a regular school. They actually help you when you need help,” said Anthony McKinney.

McKinney is a senior at Spring ISD’s new Momentum High School.

“This school is designed for students who are either behind in credits or who are older than the traditional student, for their grade,” said Principal Stacy Smith.

The school is a blend of virtual and in-person learning and will serve students ages 13-26.

It offers smaller classes, personalized learning plans, accelerated credit recovery and career training.

“On Fridays, they’ll go to Lone Star (College) and work on four certification areas that will lead them directly into the workforce, rather than having to go to college first,” said Smith.

The district’s goal was to provide a path to graduation for all students.

Ad

“Our focus is to ensure that every single student is able to receive the education that they need in order to graduate and then move on to their future, whether it’s a career, whether it’s going on to college,” said Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa.

The school is located behind Westfield High School but will relocate to a new facility next school year.