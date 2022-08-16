Houston Texans honor John Metchie III with touchdown celebration

NRG Stadium – As the Houston crowd roared following Texans wide receiver Jalen Camp’s touchdown, he broke out in celebration.

But, this wasn’t your typical touchdown celly, because this one, in particular, was in honor of a Texan’s teammate.

“I think all the guys in the receiving room decided that the very first touchdown that we had was going to be the crane celebration for [John] Metchie for everything that he’s going through and just pay homage,” Camp said.

SEE ALSO: Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia; Will not play in 2022 season, team says

Metchie was diagnosed with a form of Leukemia back in July. Throughout college, following a touchdown, the former Alabama star wide-out would break out a karate-style “crane kick.”

“I don’t think I did it as well as he does it, but I think he was definitely appreciative of it. I think we exchanged words on Instagram and text message, as well,” Camp said.

This isn’t a one-time celebration as Camp says the wide receivers plan to do it again.