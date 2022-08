ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 17: Patrick Carney of The Black Keys and Michelle Branch attend Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller)

Singer and songwriter Michelle Branch was arrested Thursday in Tennessee for allegedly slapping her husband, Patrick Carney, the drummer for The Black Keys, authorities said.

According to an affidavit out of Davidson County, Branch, 39, was arrested on probable cause for domestic assault. Carney was listed as the victim, the affidavit said.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department also confirmed the arrest.

