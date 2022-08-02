96º

Investigation underway after landscaping crew finds human skull in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a landscaping crew found a human skull in south Houston Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police.

Police said the discovery was made in the 1300 block of La Porte Freeway (Highway 225) near Scarborough around 12:40 p.m.

No further details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

