Investigation underway after landscaping crew finds human skull in south Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a landscaping crew found a human skull in south Houston Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston police.

Police said the discovery was made in the 1300 block of La Porte Freeway (Highway 225) near Scarborough around 12:40 p.m.

Homicide detectives are en route to the 1300 block of La Porte Fwy (Hwy 225) near Scarborough after a landscaping crew found a human skull and called police about 12:40 pm. No other information is known at this time.#hounews pic.twitter.com/UALx4hGtYZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 2, 2022

No further details were immediately released.

