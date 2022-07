HPD responds to reports of shooting after a man was shot inside a METRO bus in west Houston.

Houston police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot on a METRO bus in west Houston Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting in the 1900 block of Dairy Ashford Road near Whittington Drive around 10: 25 a.m.

METRO Police said a passenger was transported to Ben Taub hospital but did not release any additional information. .

HPD officers are headed to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.