Crews battling large wildfire in Walker County, more than 1,000 acres burning

The fire is burning near Lost Indian Camp Road and Deer Lease Road

WALKER COUNTY – Several crews are battling a wildfire in Walker County Monday night.

The Crabb’s Prairie Veteran Fire Department said as of 9 p.m. Monday, the fire was progressing with minimal containment.

The size of the fire continues to grow, with more than 1,000 acres on fire, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire, which is about 20% contained, is heading northeast toward a nearby river. There is currently no danger to any homes on FM 3478 or FM 980, according to officials.

Walker County officials said the area is known for deer hunting, but no one lives in the area or was in the area during the start of the fire.