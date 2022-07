All eastbound lanes on Interstate-10 at San Jacinto River are closed after a heavy truck accident.

HOUSTON – All I-10 eastbound lanes at San Jacinto River are closed after a heavy truck accident.

The accident was reported at 1:55 p.m. and all three lanes have been closed as crews clean up the spill.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible until the wreckage has been cleared.

