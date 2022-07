Dr. Adam Scheiner is a cosmetic surgeon whose patients often come to him seeking to reverse sun damage without realizing they also may be exhibiting the early signs of skin cancer.

Adam Scheiner joined KPRC 2′s Lisa Hernandez and Owen Conflenti on KPRC 2+ to discuss the dangers the sun can cause -- and new advancements in technology helping to counteract that damage.

