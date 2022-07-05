16-year-old accidentally shot in neck while possibly handling shotgun, HCSO sheriff says

Sky 2 over the scene where a teen was accidentally shot while playing with a shotgun in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON – A teen was in critical condition after being shot in his neck Tuesday morning while possibly handling a shotgun in northeast Harris County. according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to the scene after receiving a call about the incident around 7:43 a.m in the 5500 block of Gaston Road near the Eastex Freeway.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck and taken to a hospital by private vehicle, Gonzalez said. The teen was then flown to another hospital via Life Flight.

Gonzalez said there were two males, including the teen, that may have been playing or handling the shotgun when it discharged.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.