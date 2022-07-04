97º

11-year-old dies after fireworks incident, state officials say

Graham Lee Brewer, NBCNews.com

An 11-year-old boy in Indiana died Sunday evening after being injured by fireworks, according to authorities.

Dispatchers in Posey County, Indiana, received a call just before 10 p.m. Sunday that the boy, Camrynn Ray McMichael, had been seriously injured during a “fireworks incident” in the city of Mt. Vernon, the Indiana State Police said in a statement Monday morning. He died while en route to the hospital.

Camrynn had just finished the fifth grade, and he was a dedicated member of both his school’s football and basketball teams, his mother, Kyrra Lynn, told NBC affiliate WFIE of Evansville.

