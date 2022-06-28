Civil rights groups, abortion providers to challenge Texas abortion ban Tuesday

The providers filed a lawsuit on Monday, and a Harris County judge will hear arguments on Tuesday for implementing a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of the old ban, which criminalized both performing abortions and assisting anyone who performs abortions in Texas.

HOUSTON – Several civil rights groups and abortion providers have filed a lawsuit against the State of Texas over its abortion ban.

After the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe vs. Wade on Friday, the state’s trigger ban, which bans abortions almost entirely, was set to take effect in 30 days.

People who get abortions would not be prosecuted under the law, but doctors who perform illegal abortions could be sentenced to life in prison or fined up to $100,000.

However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent an advisory on Friday that said, “abortion providers could be criminally liable for providing abortions starting today” based on state “abortion prohibitions pre-dating Roe.”

A lawsuit is seeking a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction to block enforcement while the lawsuit is underway and before new restrictions go into effect.

“Every day, every hour that abortion remains legal in Texas is a chance for more people to get the care they need,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Paxton released a statement on Twitter that read, “The pro-abortion left is—as expected—now suing me and the State of Texas to block our state’s pro-life laws. I anticipated this and am ready. They will lose. Texas laws defending the unborn will win.”

If the judge grants a temporary injunction, abortion providers could resume abortions under the current “heartbeat law” typically at about six weeks without the fear of being charged with a crime.

A hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.