HOUSTON – Two teenagers have been shot at an apartment complex in southwest Houston Friday evening, police say.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:52 p.m. in the block 12000 Dunlap Street near Fonmeadow.

Authorities say there was a trail of blood outside which led them to the complex.

One teenager who was shot has been taken to the hospital.

Police say there is no suspect in custody.