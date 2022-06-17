59-year-old woman killed in crash in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – A woman is dead after she was reportedly involved in a crash near Atascocita Friday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The crash occurred in the 19300 block of West Lake Houston Parkway near FM 1960 in northeast Harris County.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately available. Sheriff Gonzalez said the 59-year-old was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the woman, who was driving a white Hona Civic, was traveling westbound and exiting a private driveway when she was hit by a BMW traveling northbound. Gonzalez said after hitting the woman’s Honda, the BMW driver also hit a Jeep.

Investigators are working to determine if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.